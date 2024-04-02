Strictly stars Curtis and AJ Pritchard issue video appeal to help find missing Cleveleys dog Bear
Two Strictly stars have joined forces in a bid to return a beloved family dog thought to have been stolen home to its owners.
Brothers Curtis, 28, and AJ Pritchard 29, met up with 23-year-old Ellie Bamber whose mum Catherine Bamber has placed numerous appeals for the return of their pet dog Bear who has been missing nearly 12 weeks from Cleveleys.
The black and tan Lakeland Terrier was last seen on Wednesday, January 10, in Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am.
Addressing the camera, AJ, who appeared on series 20 of I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here said: "Ellie's dog has unfortnately been stolen which is horrific so please like and share and bring Bear Home."
Former Love Island star Curtis added: "If you know anything or have heard anything please let them know."
The family are also offering a £5k reward for his safe return with 'no questions asked'.
Catherine previously said: "I am pleading directly to the person who has him - please just take the money.
"Let us get our boy home. There will be no questions asked."
Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 07867725548.
