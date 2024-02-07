The Michelin Guide collates the best restaurants from around the globe and has been running for over 100 years.
Here are 15 readers deemed worthy.
1. Lancashire restaurants deemed worthy of a Mitchelin star Guide
As Lancashire restaurants including Aven in Preston and Fell Bistro in Longridge celebrated being confirmed for this year’s Michelin Guide, We asked readers for their verdict on which restaurants they thought should have been awarded a Mitchelin star. Photo: Google
2. Langs Restaurant
Langs restaurant is situated in the small Lancashire village of Little Hoole, near Preston. Offering a contemporary English/International cuisine, using freshly prepared local produce. Photo: Google
3. Bar Pintxos
Bar Pintxos - a Spanish restaurant and bar to the people of Preston. Infused with stunning Spanish wines, Cavas, and music there is always something for everyone, formal and informal. Photo: Google
4. The Villa
The Villa Wrea Green is a quaint country house hotel based in idyllic country side near Preston Lancashire. Enjoy a culinary delight at the award-winning 4-star hotel. Using only the freshest local produce and finest ingredients. You can choose from an array of cuisines Photo: Google