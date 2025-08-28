Lancashire local authority issues warning following fire and asylum housing row

A local authority in Lancashire has taken to Facebook to combat ‘fear and intolerance’ after a property in its borough, rumoured to be being turned into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) or “illegal migrant housing”, was hit by a possible arson attack.

The building on the corner of Claremont Street and Tabor Street in Gannow which was the subject of the row | Google Maps

Police are currently investigating the cause of a small fire in the backyard of the building on the corner of Claremont Street and Tabor Street in Gannow, Burnley, which was discovered on Tuesday evening last week.

The incident cause a bitter social media row between the town’s Labour MP Oliver Ryan and Reform UK Lancashire County Council for Burnley Central West division Liam Thomson.

Mr Ryan accused Cllr Thomson of ‘whipping up of misinformation’, explaining “a Reform councillor said [the property] was being converted into an HMO site implying completely falsely that this was being used for illegal migrants.

“It isn’t even applying to be an HMO but supported social housing”.

The Labour MP added that his party was fuelling ‘a rise in racism and racist rhetoric of a kind not seen this century’.

The Reform UK politician hit back alleging the MP had ‘twisted’ his words.

L: Burnley MP Oliver Ryan of Labour. R: Lancashire County CouncilLor for Burnley Central West division Liam Thomson, of Reform UK. | Left:UK Parliament/Roger Harris. Right: LCC

Now Burnley Council has issued as statement on Facebook and warned against any comments or actions that could lead to any repeat of the June 2001 disturbances in the town which saw three days of fighting between white and Asian gangs of youths, firebombings and many arrests.

In a Facebook post entitled “One Burnley” the authority says: “No matter what our political affiliations are, we as your local councillors, stand together with one simple message.

“We will not tolerate racism, hatred or violence.

“We will not allow a tiny minority to commit criminal acts.

“We are proud of our town and the sensible majority of our residents who want no part in targeting residents simply because of the colour of their skin.

“Yes, people have concerns about immigration, and because we live in a democracy, people have the right to free speech.

“They have the right to challenge government policy but we will not be dragged back to the disturbances of 2001.

“We’ve all worked too hard to ensure our town has regained its rightful place in the media, now recognised for our exceptional parks and vibrant, diverse communities not for intolerance or hatred.

“Misinformation breeds fears and promotes intolerance”.

The Burnely Council post then continues: “Here are the facts:

“• The Home Office not Burnley Council makes all asylum decisions. We do not decide where accommodation is situated or where people are placed.

“• There are no asylum hotels in Burnley. None. And the Home Office has confirmed there are no plans to use any hotel in our town, for asylum accommodation.

“• Out of around 42,000 homes in Burnley, 118 are being used for asylum accommodation, for families and individuals awaiting a decision on their immigration application.

“• The Government has not acquired or leased properties from private landlords in Burnley for temporary asylum accommodation since 2023.

“We are One – Resilient, United and Proud of our Town.”

County Cllr Thomson said of Mr Ryan’s comments: “Trying to smear opponents by calling them racist is both lazy and untrue. It is also deeply insulting to the thousands of concerned citizens in Burnley.”