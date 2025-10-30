A Lancashire hospital has declared the highest level of alert due to “significant and growing demand” - and admit patient safety is at risk.

Bosses at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, say that the the Royal Lancaster Hospital is running at OPEL 4 - the highest level of internal escalation.

Operations Pressure Escalation Levels (OPEL) is a method used by the NHS to measure the stress, demand and pressure a hospital is under, with OPEL 4 representing the high escalation level. OPEL 4 is declared when a hospital is ‘unable to deliver comprehensive care’ and patient safety is at risk.

Trust bosses say that announcing that making the decalration allows them to take additional steps to maintain safe services for our patients and help them to cope with the significant and growing demand they are facing.

A Trust spokesman said: “We continue to see high demand in our hospitals. The level of acuity is high and we are experiencing a reduced number of discharges to help with patient flow. The safety of our patients and colleagues is vital; and the decision to remain at OPEL 4 acknowledges that we are at a point where there is an increased risk of harm.”

Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

There are some immediate actions being taken by Trust teams and their partners, including:

Daily meeting with local partners including primary care colleagues, Local Authorities, NWAS, place-based leaders, voluntary services and ICB colleagues

Utilising all alternative options to ED (Emergency Department), including Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC), Surgical Emergency Ambulatory Care (SEAC), the Gynaecology Assessment Unit (GAU), and the Priority Admission Discharge Unit (PADU)

Community colleagues focusing on admission avoidance activities

Cancellation of non-essential meetings/activities in order to redirect clinician time to patient-facing activities

Communications to the public about pressures

What to do if you have an appointment

A spokesman added: “If you are not contacted directly, please continue to turn up for your appointment. Please also contact the number on your appointment letter if you are no longer able to make your appointment so it can be reallocated to another patient.

Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward.”

How can you help?

The spokesman said: “The public can help us manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs.”