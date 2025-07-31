A coroner has ruled that the death of a life-long farmer was due to industrial disease.

Robert Mercer Procter, aged 84, died in Royal Lancaster Infirmary in April.

He had been diagnosed with farmer's lung - a condition caused by inhaling mould spores and dust from hay, straw or other common agricultural products.

Life-long farmer Robert Mercer Procter, 84, died in Royal Lancaster Infirmary in April due to industrial disease.

Preston Coroner's Court heard that Mr Procter, who lived and farmed in Kirkby Stephen, had been diagnosed with farmer's lung and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

He was admitted to Royal Lancaster Infirmary on April 24 this year, but despite treatment his condition deteriorated and he died four days later.

The inquest was told that Mr Procter had been a farmer all his life, living and working on his own family farm.

Farmer's lung was diagnosed in Mr Procter in 2021. It was felt that his lung fibrosis, causing symptoms including shortness of breath and a persistent cough, could not be contributed to any other cause.

An inquest was held because farmer's lung is classed as an industrial disease.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor told the hearing that in the opinion of medical professionals, Mr Procter's death was caused by farmer's lung.

He said: “This is a condition brought about by his employment.”

He concluded that the death was due to industrial disease.

Official figures show that in the period 2012-2021 there were, on average, just six deaths per year in the UK where farmers’ lung (or a similar condition) was recorded as the underlying cause on the death certificate.

The disease only rarely progresses to a life-threatening level, suggesting that there are substantially more non-fatal cases of farmers’ lung occurring each year.