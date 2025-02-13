A Lancashire business has landed a £14m deal with BAE Systems to help Ukrainian soldiers in their fight against Russia.

As part of a £150m military support package for the war-torn country announced at an international Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting yesterday, defence giant BAE Systems was awarded the contract, funded by Sweden.

They will be working with Lancashire-based firm AMS to carry out repairs to Archer artillery systems (rapid fire guns) in Ukraine with Ukrainian soldiers given technical training so they can maintain equipment for years to come.

Chairing the meeting, Defence Secretary John Healey said: “2025 is the critical year for the war in Ukraine. Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage – military and civilians alike, and their bravery – fused with our support – has proved a lethal combination. Speaking as a European Defence Minister, we know our responsibilities. We are doing more of the heavy lifting and sharing more of the burden. While Russia is weakened, it remains undeniably dangerous. We must step up further – and secure peace through strength – together.”

AMS is a leading provider of Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services, to Governments, Aid Agencies and commercial organisations. In December 2023 they committed to working together with BAE to offer support for artillery systems being used in Ukraine and produced by BAE Systems.

At that time, Gary Riordan, CEO of AMS, said: "At AMS, we are honoured to join forces with BAE Systems in reinforcing our commitment to support Ukraine's war effort. Our partnership signifies a union of expertise and dedication, leveraging BAE Systems' extensive experience in manufacturing artillery systems and our proven track record in Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services. This collaboration allows us to utilize our in-country facilities and skilled engineers to rapidly restore critical artillery equipment, ensuring the resilience and readiness of Ukraine's defence capabilities."