Lancashire firefighters rescue cute dog from house fire in Oswaldtwistle
Crews pulled the little dog to safety before firefighter Archer (pictured) from the Hyndburn on call crew, provided oxygen therapy.
The dog was then reunited with its owner.
"A big thanks to our friends at the RSPCA (England & Wales) and the charity Smokey Paws," said a spokesperson from Lancashire Fire and Rescue. "All our fire engines carry pet oxygen masks to help animals feel better after breathing in smoke."
The house fire on Meadow Court saw two fire engines in attendance for half an hour. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel and ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
