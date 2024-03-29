Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews pulled the little dog to safety before firefighter Archer (pictured) from the Hyndburn on call crew, provided oxygen therapy.

The dog was then reunited with its owner.

"A big thanks to our friends at the RSPCA (England & Wales) and the charity Smokey Paws," said a spokesperson from Lancashire Fire and Rescue. "All our fire engines carry pet oxygen masks to help animals feel better after breathing in smoke."

