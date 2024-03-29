Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter is a time to relax and celebrate with family and friends, as well as diving into all those chocolate eggs!

Shoppers looking to pick up some last-minute items should bear in mind that their local shops might be closed.

To help, we’ve rounded up the Easter opening hours for some of the most popular supermarkets in the UK so you don't fall short.

Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, while all will close on Easter Sunday.

They will reopen on Easter Monday, closing at 8pm.

Opening hours will vary so you should use the retailer's store locator tool for clarification.

Lidl

Lidl stores will be open on Good Friday. Most stores we checked today will typically be open between 8am until 8pm, and then from 8am until 10pm on Saturday.

Its shops will then be closed on Easter Sunday in England and Wales, however they will remain open in Scotland.

All stores will be open on Easter Monday - again, most say they will be open from 8am until 8pm on this day. Morrisons

On Good Friday, Morrisons stores across the UK will be open as usual. Normally, stores are open from 7am until 10pm and this is the case again on Saturday. Easter Sunday will see all of Morrison's larger superstores in England and Wales close for the day.

On Monday (April 1) Morrisons stores will be open from 7am until 8pm in England and Wales with its petrol stations opening 6:30am until 8:30pm. Asda

Asda advises that on Good Friday, Saturday and on Bank Holiday Monday, most stores will be open from 7am to 10pm – although some stores may also open at 6am. They will be closed on Easter Sunday, except in Scotland where they will remain open.

Sainsbury's

The majority of Sainsbury's stores will be open 7am until 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. Its smaller convenience stores will be open from 7am to 10pm. Supermarkets in England and Wales will be closed on Easter Sunday.

But stores in Scotland will remain open on Easter Sunday, and convenience stores will be open as usual from 7am to 10pm. On Easter bank holiday Monday, most Sainsbury's supermarkets will be open 8am and 8pm and convenience stores will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Tesco

Most of Tesco's branches will be running normal trading hours on Good Friday although some may close earlier than usual, while Scottish stores will run as per normal.

On Easter Sunday, all of the retailer's larger stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be closed, while its Scottish stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

The vast majority of its Express stores will remain open on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Monday, store opening hours will vary depending on location, although many large branches will be operating reduced hours, closing at 8pm.

Express stores will be open as normal on Easter Monday. M&S

Most M&S stores will be open as usual on Good Friday and Saturday, with the majority opening between 8am and 8pm. Most stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in England and Wales, however, a small number of stores will be open 9am-6pm.

Scotland stores will remain open on Easter Sunday. Then on Easter Monday, most M&S stores will be open from 8am until 8pm. Again, check the opening times of your local M&S to see exactly when it will open this weekend.

Co-op

Larger stores will be open as usual on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

However, branches in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will close on Easter Sunday.

Co-op's smaller convenience stores will be open as normal across the Easter weekend.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will be open on Easter Friday and Easter Saturday. Some stores may be open under reduced opening times on Easter Friday - for example, some will be open from 8am until 8pm.