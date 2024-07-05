Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire firefighter is being investigated for a crash which injured four crew members.

An internal investigation is underway following a crash on the westbound carriageway at junction 10 on the M65 near Burnley on Saturday, June 15.

An internal investigation is now underway following the crash. | Alex Hargreaves

The firefighters were then taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service, while Lancashire Police closed the road.

The member in question is believed to have been off duty when he drove the fire engine.

A person who wishes to remain anonymous said: “He was not even on duty at the time of the incident but chose to jump on as was on station at an open day.

“He was incorrectly dressed for the duties of driving and was not even on route to an incident, rather on the way back to the station.

“He was driving irresponsibly and showing off at the time and lost control of the vehicle.”

The person also alleges that the firefighter in question told his colleagues ‘not to mention or make a big deal of it’.

Speaking after the incident Steve Healey, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Sadly four of our colleagues were hurt but thankfully avoided more serious injuries and we are supporting them and their families."

He added that all four had since been discharged from hospital and were now recovering at home.

The fire engine was not travelling under blue lights at the time of the incident and an internal investigation into the circumstances is now underway. A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue service confirmed that an investigation is taking place following the incident but were unable to comment further at this time.