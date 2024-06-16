Lancashire fire fighters recovering after M65 crash
Four firefighters were taken to hospital after their vehicle overturned on Saturday.
The crash happened at about 14:30 BST on the westbound carriageway at junction 10 on the M65 near Burnley.
They were then taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service, while Lancashire Police closed the road.
Steve Healey, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Thank you for all the well wishes shared following a road traffic collision involving a fire engine and several of our firefighters on the M65.
“Sadly four of our colleagues were hurt but thankfully avoided more serious injuries and we are supporting them and their families.
"I would like to acknowledge the crews who responded to the incident with utmost professionalism despite the obvious pressure of dealing with an incident involving colleagues.
“Thank you also to our partners for their support during the incident particularly the health professionals who treated the crew. The whole Service is wishing them a quick and full recovery.”
He added that all four had since been discharged from hospitalised and were now recovering at home.
The fire engine was not travelling under blue lights at the time of the incident and an internal investigation into the circumstances is now underway.
