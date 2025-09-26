Lancashire cricket legend Jimmy Anderson’s memoir has been named on the longlist for the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025.

Anderson, born in Burnley, has written two books prior, but Finding The Edge is his most honest and intimate account of his career, highlighting stories from on and off the pitch so that readers can truly gain an insight into the ongoings of one of England’s most famous bowlers behind the scenes.

The book is up against 15 other books, including other cricketing books by Tim Wigmore (Test Cricket)and Jarrod Kimber (The Art of Batting), and this year the judging panel will be chaired by Alyson Rudd, with Clarke Carlisle, Elis James, Gabby Logan, Mark Lawson, Dame Heather Rabbatts and Michelle Wilder making up the rest of the panel.

Since 1989, the award has shone a spotlight on outstanding sports writing, with past winners including Duncan Hamilton, Michael Holding, Jeremy Wilson, Lauren Fleshman and last year’s victor Conor Niland for his book ‘The Racket’, which described the highs and lows of his tennis career on the ATP Tour.

Jimmy Anderson's autobiography Finding The Edge has been named on the longlist for the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025 Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Covering a broad range of topics including football, cricket, athletics, global sporting cultures and deeply personal stories, the longlist demonstrates the power of sport to inspire, challenge and entertain. The 15 longlisted titles for the 2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award are:

Neil Foggin, Media Manager at William Hill, and a member of the reading panel, said: “We’re delighted to unveil this year’s longlist for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year. The breadth of topics covered has yet again surprised and inspired us – from the intricacies of cricket and football to the cultural and human stories that sport continues to generate across the globe.

“Conor Niland’s unforgettable win last year for his memoir, The Racket, became the first tennis book to scoop the prize in the award’s 36-year history and we’re excited to see who lands this year’s title, with the quality of entries on offer getting stronger each year.

“Narrowing down the entries was no easy task for our reading panel, but what we have is a collection of books that truly capture the drama, spirit and influence of sport in all its forms. Congratulations to all the authors who have made it this far; it’s a huge achievement to be longlisted for such a competitive award.

“We also wish our judging panel luck in finalising the shortlist over the coming month – a hugely challenging task!”

The final shortlist will be announced on October 30, with the official awards ceremony taking place on November 25, where the winner will be announced. The winning author will receive both the coveted William Hill Sports Book of the Year trophy as well as £30,000 in cash, whilst the rest of the shortlisted authors will receive a leather-bound copy of their book along with £3,000 in cash each.