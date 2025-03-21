Lancashire council looks to crack down on care home conversions - as controversial Longton plan is approved
Hyndburn Council has launched a public consultation on the issue as it considers new measures to tighten the rules governing its handling of controversial planning applications for such conversions.
Longton
It comes as a highly-contentious plan to turn a residential house in Bridge View Close, Longton, into a home for three teenagers with autism learning disabilities and potentially mental health needs was approved by South Ribble Borough Council on Thursday evening. The plans were objected to by neighbours concerned about noise, traffic, safety and isolation from infrastructure.
“Mushrooming industry”
In August 2022 the then deputy chairman of Hyndburn Council’s planning committee, Councillor Judith Addisonm asked for a full report on the growth of applications for certificates of lawful use for such proposals saying: “This is a mushrooming industry of turning family houses into care homes.”
Now the authority has launched two public consultations to get feedback on the proposed implementation of Supplementary Planning Guidance (SPG) relating to children’s care homes and ‘bedsit’ houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). The measures are being introduced in response to the rise in the number of HMOs and planning applications for children’s care homes over the past 18 months.
Objections
A report approved by Hyndburn Council’s cabinet in December showed a big rise in objections from neighbouring residents about the impact of high numbers of HMOs and children’s homes
Coun Munsif Dad, the leader of the Hyndburn Council, said: “Planning applications to convert residential homes into children’s care homes have been on the rise which I know has caused concerns to residents in nearby properties. The draft Supplementary Planning Guidance on Children’s Care Homes, if adopted, would help determine planning applications of this nature going forward.
“We know it’s important to offer a variety of good quality housing in Hyndburn but we also need to control the growth of HMOs to prevent negative effects on our communities.”
According to the Ofsted Register of Children’s Homes, only 16 per cent of agency children’s homes beds in Lancashire were used for local children as of March 2024. Lancashire County Council has raised concerns about the high number of children from outside the county being placed in Lancashire. The public consultation on both will run from Friday March 21 to Friday May 2.
