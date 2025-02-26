Dates announced for this year's Penwortham and Longton Live music events

Dates have been announced for this year’s Penwortham and Longton Live music events.

Two weekends of live music will take place on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 (Penwortham Live) and Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 (Longton Live), with performances across a range of venues.

Councillor Matthew Farnworth, South Ribble Borough Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Community Wealth Building and Licensing said: “It’s fantastic that these popular events are back in the borough for 2025 for residents and visitors to enjoy. Last year’s live events were enjoyed by thousands, which is great for local venues and performers.

“There’ll be more information to come, but for now get the dates in your diary for two great weekends of entertainment in South Ribble.”

Penwortham Live 2024 | Neil Cross

Last year over 300 performances took place across 42 venues, ranging from bars to a boutique.

Wristbands for this year’s events will be priced at £6 which will gain you entry into all venues for that weekend. Separate wristbands are required for Penwortham Live and Longton Live.

Full details of how to buy wristbands and what’s on is coming soon – follow discoversouthribble.co.uk/live for more information.

Chance to take part

South Ribble Borough Council work in partnership with the Creative Network to deliver the popular ‘live’ events, and venues and performers are now being sought to be involved in the two weekends.

Performers and venues interested in taking part this year can contact [email protected] and someone will be in touch.