A Lancashire church that closed its doors in the summer has now gone on the market.

St Thomas More in St Thomas More Walk, Lancaster, was opened in 1937 with plans for junior school on the same site, but this never materialised. By 2008, it was identified by the Diocese of Lancaster as a church that was unlikely to survive a decade, but it made it to June 2025, with a congregation of around 40.

The Bishop of Lancaster, Paul Swarbrick, signed a decree to close the church in the summer, stating that “the ongoing 'per-capite' running cost and the repair costs of the church and large (overgrown) grounds do not justify it remaining open for worship when the parish church (cathedral) is nearby.”

He also remarked that the empty presbytery next to the church, requires substantial refurbishment before it could be used or let, and the cathedral parish does not have the resources to do this. He added: “The number of priests in the Lancaster area already makes it challenging to say Sunday mass in church in the locality. This is very unlikely to get better”.

He did add that the “good of souls will not suffer, as there is sufficient access to other churches in the area”, and said: “relegating the church to profane (but not sordid) use enhances the possibility of the assets and buildings of Saint Thomas More Church being better used to support the mission and the parishioners of the parish.”

The asking price of the church plot - which is 1.73 acres - has not been revealed by agent Eckersley. They state it is a “rare substantial freehold” and has “potential for a range of uses subject to planning permission”.