The company, which has its headquarters in Preston, revealed that in 2022 sales figures rose by a record 23 per cent and profits rose by 58 per cent.

The business has sustained relationships with premium global sporting events, whilst a number of high-profile partnership announcements and extensions have taken place as the brand continues to be a leading provider for National Governing Bodies, education providers and sporting clubs across the world.

On the world stage

Some of the gloab athletes working with Kukri Sports

In 2022, Kukri continued to provide high-quality bespoke teamwear and leisure wear for the world stage, partnering with teams and athletes at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including Team England and Canada. They also continued their 17th year of sponsorship of the Hong Kong Sevens following its return in November.

Kukri also experienced exponential growth in various regions, including the Middle East, Ireland and North America, with an increase in custom-made teamwear orders from teams in the regions and an increased demand for their apparel online.

Kukri also signed multiple sponsorship deals, including an extension with one of their longest serving clients, Dubai College, and a three-year partnership with Cougar Volley as their official kit supplier.

The sports brand also signed and extended agreements with a host of other partners such as Loughborough University, Welsh Gymnastics, British Wrestling, England Lacrosse, British Wheelchair Basketball, Rugby School and a number of other well renowned educational institutions.

"Growth”

Andrew Ronnie, Group Chief Executive at Kukri Sports, said: “This year has once again seen an expediential raise in sales numbers while we have also continued to ensure we are delivering excellent levels of customer service and satisfaction, despite some of the most challenging trading times.

"Another focus for us has been our ambition to continue to improve our products and develop our sustainability ambitions, giving our partners across the world the choice of a more environmentally friendly kit provision – something you will see at our events this year.