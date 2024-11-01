Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes for their journeys after the M55 was closed after a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastbound carriageway off the M55 at Broughton has been closed and drivers face delays of up to an hour, police warn.

Miles of congestion has been caused as Highways Officers work to clear the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route is especially busy as commuters travel from across the North West to see Blackpool’s famous Illuminations.

No one is believed to have been hurt in the incident as police deal with a ‘damage-only’ crash.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware that the Eastbound carriageway of the M55 at Junction 1 is currently closed following a Road Traffic Collision .As a result there is heavy traffic in the area. Please find an alternative route where possible.”

Congestion is also causing issues in and around Preston as commuters search for alternative routes.