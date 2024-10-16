Jay Slater's mum hits out at detective who claims to know real reason why tragic teen left Airbnb
Debbie Duncan, 55, has hit out at investigator Mark Williams-Thomas adding fuel for the trolls and claims he is hiding key information.
On Monday he posted a video on social media saying he has solved why Jay left the Airbnb and also why he didn't return.
In a post to X, formerly Twitter, he said: "Maybe, when the time is right, I will reveal those. "I've got to be very careful. What I don't want to do is upset the family with any more trauma than they have already had and so it would be something I would work very closely with Debbie and the family on to reveal that information."
However, despite the claims, the former cop hwo also helped in the search for Nicola Bulley, is yet to provide any evidence.
Debbie said his latest comments had ‘really knocked her’.
She told the MailOnline: "If he knows something I wish he would say it, otherwise people will think it's just publicity and it's not doing me any good.
“Now it's all over the news again and it's really knocked me.
“All it's done is that it's got all the bloody TikTokers back and they have never really stopped which is even sadder.”
The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle was holidaying in Tenerife in June when he went missing.
He had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island. His disappearance sparked a high-profile month-long search, but officials later said he died on Monday, June 17 - the day he went missing - from "trauma consistent with a fall in a rocky area".
His body was flown back to the UK on Saturday, August 10.
