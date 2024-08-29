Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has backed the Lancashire Post's and Blackpool Gazette’s campaign against online trolls.

The internet must not be a haven for those who seek to spread hate and inflict pain.

That was the message of Labour’s Technology Secretary Peter Kyle as he vowed to make the internet a safer place.

Online trolls targeted the families of Nicola Bulley and Jay Slater | Lancashire Post

It came in response to the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette launching a campaign against online trolls.

Mr Kyle said: “Online abuse can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on victims and their families, as tragically demonstrated by the cases highlighted by the Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post. I commend their committed campaign to bring this distressing issue to light.

“The internet must not be a haven for those who seek to spread hate and inflict pain. As Technology Secretary, I am determined to make the internet a safer place for everyone.

“Those who hide behind their screens to make threats should be under no illusion - their actions carry serious consequences.

“Violent threats on social media can result in up to five years in prison, with further protections set to come into force through the Online Safety Act early next year.”

The recent cases of missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater and missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley shone a light onto the depths some online trolls will sink to.

These families endured a torrent of abuse and conspiracy theories as they tried to navigate the worst possible times of their lives.

Labour’s Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has vowed to make the internet a safer place | Lucy North/PA Wire

Editor Vanessa Sims said: “We hope by highlighting the cases of Jay Slater and Nicola Bulley to the highest levels of government we in our own way are waging war against the trolls multiplying in force online.

"I am encouraged Technology Secretary Peter Kyle is determined to make the internet a safer place for everyone, but I fear unless tough punishments come in for those spouting hate online it is all elementary.

"Hopefully, the new further protections set to come into force through the Online Safety Act early next year will make a real impact.”

Earlier this year, the Post and the Gazette joined forces with some of the region’s MPs to say 'enough is enough'.

Hyndburn MP Sarah Smith said it was “distressing to read about the horrendous online abuse” Jay Slater’s family had been subjected to.

She said: “The issue of disinformation is a huge risk not just to the individuals who are targeted but also to the fundamentals of democracy.

“It is incredibly cowardly for people to hide behind the anonymity of their keyboards and to cause the type of harm inflicted through online abuse.”

Hyndburn MP Sarah Smith said it was “distressing” to read about the online abuse Jay Slater’s family received | X

She added: “As the MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden I will be taking this issue up with Lancashire Police to urge them around action that can be taken using existing powers.

“I believe that tech firms should have greater responsibility to remove content which is spreading disinformation and will be raising this issue with the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle MP.”

Jay's body was tragically found on July 15 - 29 days after he went missing in Tenerife.

Spanish authorities said he had suffered multiple injuries consistent with a fall in the mountainous terrain.

National newspapers, TikTok sleuths, TV investigators, anonymous trolls and online bloggers erupted with conspiracy theories.

Theories included him running an international drugs cartel and stealing a Rolex watch from a gangster - all of which were disproven.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb - who was the victim of online and in-person abuse while on his campaign trial - said families deserved “dignity and respect during these incredibly difficult times.”

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb said this government is “committed to strengthening online safety laws and tackling online misogyny” | Blackpool South MP Chris Webb

He said: “The case of Jay Slater and Nicola Bulley before him have shone a spotlight on a dark corner of the internet that is seemingly growing and becoming emboldened to step out of the shadows.

“Personal attacks and abuse towards their family members are contemptible and these trolls must be held to account.

“More broadly it is clear that online abuse, bullying and harassment is a huge problem that social media regulators, law enforcement and this government need to get to grips with.”

He added: “This government is committed to strengthening online safety laws and tackling online misogyny.

“I urge anyone using social media to think about the implications of their actions and to remain respectful at all times, and I urge anyone who is subject to abuse online to report it online and to the police.”

The Post and the Gazette ran a poll amongst readers asking them if they thought tougher measures should be taken with online trolls.

More than 90 per cent of readers voted overwhelmingly that something more should be done.