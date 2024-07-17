Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken mum of a Lancashire teen who was missing in Tenerife for 29 days has left a handwrittem note at the scene where he was found.

Jay Slater’s devastated parents have today visited the ravine where his body found more than a month after he disappeared.

Bouquets of blue and white flowers were left with touching messages from the 19-year-old's mum Debbie Duncan, dad Warren Slater and older brother Zak.

Debbie Duncan, the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer’s mum, said: "To my beautiful boy, I am so sorry we never found you.”

Family and friends back in Jay’s hometown of Oswaldtwistle have also been paying tribute during an emotional vigil and balloon release yesterday.

Friends and people from the local community who knew the family met at West End Methodist Church, close to Jay's family home.

They released dozens of blue balloons into the sky carrying messages such as "you’ll be missed", “fly high Jay” and “forever in our hearts”.

Others came to lay flowers, light candles and share heartfelt messages in a book of condolence for his loved ones inside the church, ahead of a special service in memory of the popular teen.

The minister said the service was being held with the approval of Jay's heartbroken mum Debbie Duncan.

She chose the two songs to be played - Birdy's Wings and a version of Forever Young - which had been played at her dad's funeral.