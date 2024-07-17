Jay Slater: Oswaltwistle teen's heartbroken mum leaves handwritten apology to 'forever young son'

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:54 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 17:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The heartbroken mum of a Lancashire teen who was missing in Tenerife for 29 days has left a handwrittem note at the scene where he was found.

Jay Slater’s devastated parents have today visited the ravine where his body found more than a month after he disappeared.

Bouquets of blue and white flowers were left with touching messages from the 19-year-old's mum Debbie Duncan, dad Warren Slater and older brother Zak.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
LEP

Debbie Duncan, the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer’s mum, said: "To my beautiful boy, I am so sorry we never found you.”

Family and friends back in Jay’s hometown of Oswaldtwistle have also been paying tribute during an emotional vigil and balloon release yesterday.

P L Photography And Images

Friends and people from the local community who knew the family met at West End Methodist Church, close to Jay's family home.

They released dozens of blue balloons into the sky carrying messages such as "you’ll be missed", “fly high Jay” and “forever in our hearts”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Others came to lay flowers, light candles and share heartfelt messages in a book of condolence for his loved ones inside the church, ahead of a special service in memory of the popular teen.

The minister said the service was being held with the approval of Jay's heartbroken mum Debbie Duncan.

She chose the two songs to be played - Birdy's Wings and a version of Forever Young - which had been played at her dad's funeral.

Related topics:Jay SlaterParentsCommunityLancashireVigilWest EndSky

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice