Published 15th Jul 2024, 20:44 BST
A community leader says he expects the people of his hometown will respond to the devastating news a body has been in the search for Jay Slater ‘in a true Oswaldtwistle way’.

Former leader of Hyndburn Council and father of the outgoing Hyndburn MP Sara Britcliffe, Peter Britcliffe has offered his support to the 19-year-old’s family while he has been missing.

He was even in touch on Sunday with Debbie Duncan, Jay’s mum, seeing if there was any news about Jay who went missing in Tenerife 29 days ago.

The community leader has lead tributes to the teen and offered his support to the devastated family.

Peter said: “I think it is devastating news and our thoughts must go out to Jay’s family.

“I actually contacted his mother yesterday and she told me there was no news so this update is a shock really.

“I think people in the town will be absolutely devstated by this news.

“I think they will be sadded, totally sadden and I expect them to react in a true Oswaldtwistle way.

“I am sure Debbie and the family will be receiving lots of support. They have lots of friends and quite a reasonable (sized) family and I am sure they will be supporting them to the hilt.”

Earlier today it was confirmed by the Spanish mountain rescue teams a body had been found in Masca 29 days after the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer was last seen.

His family, friends and neighbours had been routing for Jay Slater in the hope he would be found safe and well.

In a show of love and support family and friends in Oswaldwistle tied blue ribbons across the town.

But as news began to emerge, despite no formal identification yet taken place, the sad news was sinking in that Jay had most likely died as a result of a fall.

