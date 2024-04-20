Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you have ever wondered why you haven’t seen any spooky goings on in Lancashire - there’s a reason for that and it comes in the shape of a ghost fighting team of 10.

Preston City Ghostbusters Emmy Bell 36, Alex Lythgoe, 26, and Myke Bell, 38, chat trapping ghouls, entertaining kids and raising money for various charities.

Meet your friendly neighbourhood watch residents aka Preston City Ghostbusters who aren’t ‘afraid of no ghosts’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We caught up with some of the team members including founder Myke Bell, 38, his wife Emmy, 36, and Alex Lythgoe, 26, who is also a manager at the Odeon in Preston to chat all things ghosts.

READ MORE:

Myke, who previously worked at the Sealife Centre in Manchester before fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming a Ghostbuster after the birth of his son Robin, 8, who is also a member.

He said: "I got old but I never grew up, things I loved as a kid we now get to live out. I’m dressed as a Ghost Buster and drive a Ghost Busters car. It’s bizarre and not everyone’s cup of tea but it puts a smile on people’s faces and that’s why we do it.”

How do they catch ghosts?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myke added: “We have a ghost trap and when we press the pedal the trap opens up and the ghost is suspended above the trap.

The ghost trap.

“We then hit the pedal again and the ghost is drawn into the trap and then we make sure they can’t escape and take it to out containment unit.

“Fortunately, ghosts are on the decline. We have Preston under control so we have been meeting lots of fans and raising money for charity.” When the team aren’t keeping the city safe from ghosts, they are placing smiles on children and adults faces by attending various functions such as birthday parties and Comic Cons, alongside fundraising for charities such as Derian House.

Emmy, 36, who also works for an accountancy, said: “Derian House is a charity close to my heart after one of my friend’s children needed their help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love seeing the children’s faces when we are dressed up. Ghosts can be a scary concept and we have a way of making it fun for them.”

At the Stars and Cars event. ( Left to right ) Simon Gray, Barry James, Alex Lythgoe, Dan Little, Tina Treats, Michael Wooff, Steven Higham, Emmy Bell, Myke Bell and Anthony Pedley.

The team also held a Ghostbusters movie charity night recently at the Odeon which raised around £1k for Lancashire Mind. Myke said: “Our friends, fans and followers, without whom we’d just be a bunch of strange folk dressed up in the middle of the cinema, without you, we wouldn’t have been able to raise £2,000 across three events for just one charity!

“We wouldn’t have so many amazing people and photos with you all! So, this is our thank you for all your support, not just for what it means to us, but what it means to the charities and the people that they support.”

And what do they think of the new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmy said: “It’s a very good addition to the franchise and is worth watching more than once.”

Cinema Experience Manager at Preston Odeon Alex added: “It’s a passing of the torch and is a great nod to the original cast.” Myke and Emmy have also recently taken over the Wonky Rockets Events Company which is the power behind Preston Comic Con, St Helens Comic Con, Blackburn Comic Con, and Carlisle Comic Con. We organise corporate events.