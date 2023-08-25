Mike Bell, 37, worked at the Sealife Centre before an illness led him to spend three months in hospital, upon his departure he decided to change his life and fulfill his dream of becoming a real life Preston City Ghost Buster.

We met Mike, his wife Emmy and son Robin as they arrived in their especially made ‘Ghost Buster car’, a fully equipped white decorated car with lights and sirens designed to draw attention.

Prior to starting the City Ghost Busters in 2019, Mike worked for the Sealife centre, he said: “It was a bit of a lifestyle change for us. My background is in animals originally and I worked for sealife for many years but shortly after having our son, myself and Emmy went out for some food and I ended up collapsing. It knocked me off my feet for a good few years, my wife was my fulltime carer it was a rock bottom.

“It was three years recovery and I was in quite a bad way, I had to have around 14 to 15 surgeries. My perspective on life changed massively, although I wasn’t well I was still the healthiest-looking guy in the room, because I was young and could move about. But I was sharing rooms with guys who didn’t have long to live, people who would sadly pass in the night while I was asleep, it really did change my view on everything.

"I came out of hospital saying it’s just so boring in there. Collectively I must’ve spent around three months sleeping in the hospital and I said to my wife, I have always been interested in entertaining people but it’s always been a confidence thing why I never went forward with it.”

However upon his departure from the hospital for the last time, Mike was keen to get Preston City Ghost Busters up and running, starting with a friends birthday party.

One booking led to another and now Mike and his family lead a team of eight Ghost Busters in Preston putting smiles on people’s faces up and down the county.

Mike said: “Everyone we meet is so happy to see us, and the way I see my job is every person I meet, I have no idea what their story is. Meeting us dressed up could be the one good thing they get to do that year.

"I got old but I never grew up, things I loved as a kid we now get to live out. I’m dressed as a Ghost Buster and drive a Ghost Busters car. It’s bizarre and not everyone’s cup of tea but it puts a smile on people’s faces and that’s why we do it.”

The Preston City Ghost Busters attend charity events, hospitals, festivals, premiers and more allowing children and adults to play around with the equipment and take pictures.

Mike said: “We don’t legitimately go out looking for ghosts, we are primarily for entertainment. We are big fans of the film, big fans of the franchise and everything we do is to make people smile.”

Mike Bell sneaks up on Slimer as Preston City Ghostbusters surprised film goers with a surprise visit to Oden Cinema in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

(l-r) Robin, Mike and Emmy Bell the Preston City Ghostbusters surprised film goers with a surprise visit to Oden Cinema in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Robin Bell ghost busts Slimer as Preston City Ghostbusters surprised film goers with a surprise visit to Oden Cinema in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard