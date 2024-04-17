16 pictures as Preston's newest bar What's Your Poison announces opening date

A new quirky bar where ‘normal is boring’ is on the way to Preston City Centre.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST

Aptly named What’s Your Poison? it is described as a ‘new and quirky addition to the Preston bar scene’.

The business, which will be located down Guildhall Street, two doors down from NIKO wine bar, also has a sister site – Gin Jar Ale in Penwortham and will be serving up an array of lagers, craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails.

Planned opening days are going to be Tuesday for student night, with lots of deals and offers on cheap drinks, and then Thursday to Sunday.

Take a look at some of the pictures ahead of the bar’s official opening on Friday, April 26.

A skull adorns the wall alongside a quirky slogan.

What's Your Poison?

Take a seat!

The funky interior.

