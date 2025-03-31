Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guardian sportswriter Jonathan Liew has compared Preston North End’s FA Cup performance against Aston Villa - and their existence as a whole - to the ‘intensely yeoman’ butter pie.

Writing about Preston North End’s 0-3 loss to Aston Villa at Deepdale on the weekend, Guardian sports journalist Jonathan Liew has likened Paul Heckinbottom’s side to the local Lancastrian delicacy that is the humble butter pie, writing: “It’s cheap. It’s hearty. It’s unpretentious. It exists to be consumed and then immediately forgotten. It is – with deepest apologies – the very embodiment of Preston North End in comestible form.”

Musing on how he failed to find a single butter pie in the Greggs on Fishergate, the Poundbakery, Greenhalghs (‘closed on Sundays’), or at the chip shop on Market Street, Liew continues: “You’ve got to try the butter pie. That’s what everyone says the first time you visit Preston. It was created in industrial times, for the largely Catholic working population to eat on Fridays when meat was forbidden. Often you hear it described as a “delicacy”, but even this is to overstate its intensely yeoman nature. It’s layers of potatoes, onions and butter in a pie.

“Are Preston really the most boring club in the Football League, as a fan group dubbed them earlier this season?” he continues. “Let’s examine the evidence. Nine consecutive seasons of mid-table finishes: tick. Drawn 45% of their league games this season: tick. Sponsored by a local rubber company: tick. Managed by Paul Heckingbottom: tick. Signature snack entirely comprising yellow and beige foodstuffs: tick.”

Praising Preston as a historic and storied club - “The world’s oldest continually used football stadium. The record win in English football. The first winners of the Double. The first Invincibles. Bill Shankly, Tom Finney, Alan Kelly, David Moyes. The same old facts, the same old tales, regurgitated ad infinitum” - Liew insists he is not criticising the club for a paucity of ambition.

“Stability, sustainability, a lightly salted potato and onion filling: by these marks shall you know us,” he writes. “It is possible to see Preston as a kind of bellwether club: a study in existence and endurance as its own reward, in a sport more turbulently unequal than ever. Preston will not provide an American hedge fund with an inflation-busting return on investment. They will not generate Hollywood content or Wembley showpieces.

“They are neither good nor bad. But they provide thousands of people with a ritual and routine. It’s cheap, it’s hearty, it’s local and it’s real. Will the market allow something this radical to survive?” Liew adds, before writing that he finally managed to find a butter pie in a chip shop off Friargate. “The pastry gives way just a little too easily. The filling oozes without conviction.

“It looks beige, smells beige and tastes beige. It is neither good nor bad. But we should all be heartened that it still exists.”

For Jonathan Liew’s other articles, please go to: https://www.theguardian.com/profile/jonathan-liew