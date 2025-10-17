A 53-year-old shop has closed its doors for good for a sad reason.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to a recent fire at the Laundrette located at Mill Cottage, 1 Mill Street, Wheelton, the owner has decided to cease trading.

Due to a recent fire at the Laundrette in Wheelton the owner has decided to cease trading. | The Laundrette Wheelton Instagram

Posting the news on social media, the daughter of the owner said: “Posting on behalf of my Mum at The Launderette Wheelton as she doesn’t use Facebook. Unfortunately, due to a recent fire, I have decided to close the launderette permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a difficult decision to make as my mother opened 53 years ago but I can’t live in fear of it happening for a third time and insurance costs makes it unviable.”

She added: “I will however be continuing with sewing alterations at the same location for the foreseeable future.

“Thank you to the Wheelton community for your support and custom It has been a pleasure and I hope to still see some of you for sewing repairs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews were called to the shop on Thursday, October 2, where three fire engines from Chorley and Bamber Bridge attended the fire on Mill Street in Wheelton.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one thermal imaging camera and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the fire.

Lancashire Police have been contacted on the matter.