The owners of a much loved coffee shop in Preston have announced it will be closing for good this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brew + Bake, located at Bishopgate on Ormskirk Road, will close on Friday.

The owners of the cofee shop which boasts a high Tripadvisor score and is a firm favourite among customers for its traybakes, sandwiches and hot drinks, said that after much consideration it was time for them to hang up their aprons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brew and Bake in Preston will be closing this week | ED

The post read: “After much consideration, our time at Brew + Bake has come to an end, and we will be closing our doors on Friday 26th September.

“We're so grateful to our wonderful team and to everyone who has supported us along the way - from morning coffees to weekend catch-ups, it's been a joy to be part of your community moments.

“Looking ahead, the space will open up to new opportunities, and we look forward to seeing how it continues to play a role in Preston's hospitality scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brew + Bake located at at Bishopgate on Ormskirk Road, Preston, will close this Friday. | ED

Read More I visited one of Tripadvisor's highly rated coffee shops in Preston and this is what I thought

They added: “Until then, we'd love to welcome you in for one last coffee or bite to eat.

“We’ve loved every brew, every bake, and every moment shared with you. Thank you for making Brew + Bake such a special part of Preston’s community.”

They signed off the post by asking customers to come and see them on or before September 26 for “one last coffee together”.