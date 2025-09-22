Our time at Brew + Bake has come to an end - owners of beloved Preston coffee shop announce sad closure
Brew + Bake, located at Bishopgate on Ormskirk Road, will close on Friday.
The owners of the cofee shop which boasts a high Tripadvisor score and is a firm favourite among customers for its traybakes, sandwiches and hot drinks, said that after much consideration it was time for them to hang up their aprons.
The post read: “After much consideration, our time at Brew + Bake has come to an end, and we will be closing our doors on Friday 26th September.
“We're so grateful to our wonderful team and to everyone who has supported us along the way - from morning coffees to weekend catch-ups, it's been a joy to be part of your community moments.
“Looking ahead, the space will open up to new opportunities, and we look forward to seeing how it continues to play a role in Preston's hospitality scene.”
They added: “Until then, we'd love to welcome you in for one last coffee or bite to eat.
“We’ve loved every brew, every bake, and every moment shared with you. Thank you for making Brew + Bake such a special part of Preston’s community.”