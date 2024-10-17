Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation has begun after an inmate was seriously assaulted at Garth Prison in Leyland.

The Post believes that the man, in his 20s, was targeted in an attack using a combination of boiling water and sugar – known colloquially as a ‘prison napalm’. Because of the high temperature and increased adherence, the risk of a serious burns in such attacks is increased.

The event is said to have happened on September 24, leaving the victim with serious injuries and raising questions over prisoner and staff safety. It wasn’t reported to the police until two weeks later.

What have the authorities said?

The Post put the details to the Prison Service for a comment. A spokesman said: “Violence is not tolerated in prisons and anyone found responsible will be punished. It would be inappropriate to comment further while the police are investigating.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We were contacted on October 8 about an assault at HMP Garth. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Prison Officers Association (POA) has not responded to the Post’s enquiry about the incident or general welfare concerns for staff.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised about illicit drugs and care at HMP Garth after a prisoner died from an overdose. Marlin Burrows was the 13th prisoner to die at Garth since August 2020. His death was the second related to apparent drugs toxicity.

The most recent HM Inspectorate of Prisons inspection of HMP Garth was in November 2022. Inspectors noted that while the prison had worked to reduce drug supply, drugs remained easily available, the mandatory drug testing rate was high and searching procedures were insufficient. The dedicated search team were often not available to check property issued to prisoners, although most targeted searches were effective.