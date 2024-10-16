Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The death of a 92-year-old sex offender in his cell at Leyland’s Wymott Prison has sparked a warning by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The watchdog was called to investigate the death of George Haslam, who was convicted of a sexual offence and sentenced to nine years in prison in August 2020.

He died in his cell of at Wymott on October 21, 2023 from heart disease and left ventricular hypertrophy - a thickening of the heart walls, having been unwell with a urine infection the day before. Despite having an active Do Not Resuscitate (DNACPR) order in place, staff commenced resuscitation because they were not able to find his paperwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death came one month before that of fellow sex offender Sidney Hughes, who was also found dead in his cell at Wymott.

HMP Wymott | Google

The PPO has concluded that George Haslam’s care in the prison was of “a reasonable standard and was partially equivalent to what he could have expected to receive in the community”, but highlighted issues that must be improved.

These include the commencement of CPR because paperwork was “hidden” behind that of another prisoner, and the clinical reviewer also found that healthcare staff did not complete a full review of Mr Haslam’s long-term conditions which is not in line with NICE guidelines.

The PPO has issued the following recommendation: “The Head of Healthcare should ensure that patients with long-term conditions undergo reviews and receive treatment as outlined in NICE guidelines.”

Deaths at Wymott

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haslam was the 26th prisoner to die at Wymott since October 2020. Of the previous deaths 22 were from natural causes and three were self-inflicted. The PPO found no similarities between their findings in the investigation into Haslam’s death and the investigation findings for the other deaths.

The prison contributed to George Haslam’s funeral costs in line with prison policy. Prison inspection

The most recent inspection of HMP Wymott was in October 2020. Inspectors reported a nurse had been identified to lead on care for older prisoners but otherwise health services were “limited”, despite a large population of the prison were over 50.

Furthermore, due to the shortage of skilled nursing staff, prisoners with long-term conditions were managed by the GP at the prison. There were no regular review clinics for prisoners with long-term conditions and the range of regular clinics offered were limited.