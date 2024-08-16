Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised about illicit drugs and care at HMP Garth after a prisoner died from an overdose.

Marlin Burrows, originally from Cheshire, had been jailed in March 2018 for 10 years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent against his partner. He had a history of self-harm, substance misuse, anxiety and depression.

He died on August 16, 2022 from multi-organ failure due to serotonin syndrome due to drug toxicity including amitriptyline toxicity. He had been left in his cell in a semi-conscious state for 15 hours. Now serious questions have been asked over staffing at the prison, care provision, and the use of illict drugs.

What’s the background?

Marlin Burrows was found collapsed in his cell on August 15, 2022 - a night where healthcare resources were said to be “extremely stretched” and when there was only one qualified nurse to cover the potential needs of 800 prisoners.

HMP Garth near Leyland

When Burrows was found, prison and healthcare staff assumed that he was intoxicated through psychoactive substances and a quantity of prescribed medication was found in the cell including amitriptyline. Later, a prisoner admitted to officials that another prisoner had given Mr Burrows 80 amitriptyline tablets According to a report by the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary, healthcare staff failed to recognise that the drugs were not prescribed for Burrows and failed to consult Tox Base (a first port of call for information on poisons) in order to determine the toxicity of amitriptyline if taken in excess.

The report adds: “A Welfare Log was opened by prison staff but only completed intermittently and not consulted by medical staff. In the early hours of 16th August 2022 having been in a semi-conscious state for nearly 15 hours the deceased collapsed and died.”

Coroner Nicholas Leslie Rheinberg has slammed the service, saying: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.” He particuarly noted that an existing welfare sheet lacks clarity, has little guidance in relation to its completion, and “appears not to have been the subject of joint consideration on behalf of both prison and healthcare.”

Prison and Probation Ombudsman

Several concerns have also been raised by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO). A report by a PPO official Kimberley Bingham states that there was “substantial evidence that Mr Burrows often used psychoactive substances (PS) in prison. I am concerned about the ease and frequency with which Mr Burrows was seemingly able to obtain PS and illicit prescription drugs.”

It continues: “Prison staff, under the instruction of healthcare colleagues, monitored Mr Burrows, whom they suspected was under the influence of psychoactive substances, for 15 hours before he was found unresponsive and subsequently died. I am deeply troubled that healthcare staff did not escalate concerns about his condition during this prolonged period of time and did not refer him to hospital sooner.

“While we cannot know whether or not Mr Burrows’ death would have been prevented if he had been transferred to hospital earlier, the failure of healthcare staff to escalate his care promptly reflects a serious failure in care provision. HM Inspectorate of Prisons was also concerned about the availability of illicit drugs at Garth. The prison has a drugs supply reduction strategy but there needs to be more focus not only on stopping the diversion and trading of prescription drugs but in ensuring that the care of prisoners under the influence of illicit substances is escalated promptly.”

Drugs at HMP Garth

Mr Burrows was the 13th prisoner to die at Garth since August 2020. His death was the second related to apparent drugs toxicity. The most recent HM Inspectorate of Prisons inspection of HMP Garth was in November 2022. Inspectors noted that while the prison had worked to reduce drug supply, drugs remained easily available, the mandatory drug testing rate was high and searching procedures were insufficient. The dedicated search team were often not available to check property issued to prisoners, although most targeted searches were effective.

Each prison has an Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) of unpaid volunteers from the local community who help to ensure that prisoners are treated fairly and decently. In its latest annual report for the year to 30 November 2021, the IMB reported that they continued to be concerned about the number of illicit items brought into the prison, but this had been helped greatly by improved security at the gate. They noted that psychoactive substances (PS), commonly known as spice, was the most used drug in the prison and that there was evidence of PS production within the prison. They noted that hooch (alcoholic fermenting liquid often made from fruit and other food available to prisoners) also continued to be brewed at Garth. They also noted that searches of cells were conducted regularly.

Prison Service statement

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with Marlin Burrows’ friends and family. Drugs and other illicit items are not tolerated. HMP Garth has since reviewed its strategy on illicit drugs and uses an airport style scanner to detect and thwart contraband from entering the prison.” The Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) has been approached for comment by the Post.