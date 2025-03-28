Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston’s hottest new Indian street food restaurant Mowgli invited a group of mums from Derian House to stir up some spice in a free VIP masterclass this week.

The mums, whose families are all supported by the children’s hospice, were guided through the creation of some of Mowgli’s signature dishes and drinks including the famous chat bombs.

Derian mums at a recent Mowgli masterclass in Preston. | UGC

Naomi Moazzeny, mum to Riziah, aged eight, said: “A huge thank you to Mowgli Preston for hosting a group of us Derian mums.

“It was wonderful to hang out with other mums and have fun. The cocktail and food making was amazing. I’m so thankful. It was just what I needed after the last few months.”

This isn’t the first time Mowgli Street Food has invited Derian House parents in for a special treat.

In 2023, the restaurant welcomed the hospice’s bereaved dad’s support group in for a free curry.

Mowgli Street Food has supported Derian House since 2022 and has so far raised more than £40,000 for the 400 babies, children and young people it cares for.

The Mowgli Trust was set up by founder Nisha Katona MBE, to specifically raise funds for local charities within the cities she takes Mowgli, and by simply adding a £1 discretionary donation onto the end of every bill has already raised over £1.8million for both local and international charities, since 2014.

Evita Bolmane, mum to four-year-old Gaby, added: “Mowgli was an absolutely amazing experience. It was great to just have a couple of hours to ourselves.

“I never leave Gaby apart from work or her being in school, so to spend a lovely day in an amazing place was so great.

“Staff members were friendly and really supportive. The planned activities were super fun and truly enjoyable. And of course the complimentary lunch was like a cherry on top.

“Thank you for thinking of Derian mums.”

Derian mums were also treated to a winter well-being retreat at Derian House. | UGC

Mowgli Charities Manager, said: "Welcoming the Derian mums into our restaurant this week, to celebrate community and kindness together, was truly magical.

“Through the £1 discretionary donation on the bill for our charity, The Mowgli Trust, our incredible guests help us give back to Derian House Children's Hospice. The care they provide is not just for the children, it extends to mums, dads, siblings, and anyone who needs them.”

The Mowgli masterclass was just one treat in the lead-up to Mother’s Day, as mums supported by the charity also recently indulged in a well-being retreat at Derian House - where they enjoyed journaling, an aromatherapy workshop, and a gong bath session.