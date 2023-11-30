A popular Indian street food restaurant in Preston has hosted an evening for a bereaved dads support group as part of its pledge to support Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The dads meet up once a month at the Chorley-based charity, to talk, listen, and share their experiences of grief. This month, they took their support group to Mowgli at Miller Arcade in Preston.

The restaurant has supported Derian House since 2022 and has so far raised more than £20,000 for the 400 babies, children and young people it cares for.

The Mowgli Trust was set up by founder, Nisha Katona MBE, to specifically raise funds for local charities within the cities she takes Mowgli, and by simply adding a £1 discretionary donation onto the end of every bill has already raised over £1.8million for both local and international charities, since 2014.

Dad Tom Kinder, whose son Alfie passed away in April this year, said: “To hold one of our groups outside of the hospice made for a lovely change. The venue was great, the company was great, and the food was definitely great. We were able to talk over the food – just like we do in the support group back at Derian. Thanks so much to Mowgli.

“Not many people will ever understand what it means to lose a child. The Derian dads group gives you the freedom to talk to other dads who have been through something similar. Everyone listens with an open mind and open arms if need be, but we also spend a lot of time just chatting about sports, current events, or throwing out the old trusty dad jokes.

“We had a brilliant time at Mowgli. When I found out that Preston Mowgli add £1 to the bill and donate the proceeds to Derian – it made me tear up. It’s impressive – and definitely makes me want to go back even more.”

Mark Howarth, of Penwortham, who lost his son George, aged nine, nine years ago, added: “It was great to have the dad’s group in a different setting. We have a great camaraderie – and in the restaurant it was the same old banter.

“The bereaved dads group is a great place to share with dads who understand what you’re going through without having to explain. We really enjoyed doing it in a different environment over delicious food – it means a lot that Mowgli thought of us.”

Lucy Maxwell, Family Support Worker at Derian House, said: “At Derian House we care for the whole family. The bereaved dads group was set up to give our bereaved dads a space to chat, support each other, and find friends in like-minded dads. And yes there are some serious conversations, but there is a lot of laughter too.