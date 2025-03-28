Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An M6 driver who killed a family by driving in the wrong direction wanted to end his life.

Former Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot Richard Woods, 40, drove his Skoda at 70mph for more than a mile in the third lane of the motorway, by Tebay services, just after 4pm on October 15 last year.

Filip, 15, and seven-year-old Dominic along with their father Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his partner Jade McEnroe, 33, were all killed in a horrific head-on collision on the M6. Jade’s son Arran, 7, was the only survivor and remains in a coma in hospital | SWNS

The 40-year-old crashed head on with a Toyota travelling northbound, killing Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, from Glasgow - his two sons, Filip, 15, and Dominic, 7 - as well as his partner Jade McEnroe.

Jade's son Arran, 7, the only survivor of the crash, was airlifted to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a coma. His current condition is serious but stable, said friends of the family, who described his survival as a ‘miracle’.

Mr Woods, from Cambridgeshire, was almost four times the legal drink-drive limit while at the wheel. Cockermouth Coroners' Court heard that a third-full bottle of gin was discovered in his vehicle.

During his 14-year RAF career as a jet pilot, he completed three tours of Iraq and two tours of Afghanistan. He later worked for BAE Systems as a lead contractor instructor in Norfolk after leaving the Royal Air Force in 2019.

Five people were killed in a crash on the M6 on Tuesday | Chris Isles

The inquest heard that he had a history of alcohol abuse and suffered with anxiety, for which he received professional support.

Mr Woods died from multiple injuries. Analysis of his mobile phone revealed 26 prior searches covering suicide and suicide of military personnel overseas.

In a statement to the inquest, Mr Woods’ father, Keith said: “Richard was a decent, honourable man, modest and kind towards others; just a troubled soul who lost his way.”

An inquest into the other crash victims is due to take place next month.