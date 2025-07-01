Exciting refurbishment and building plans at Michelin-starred Northcote have been revealed.

The new owners of the Ribble Valley restaurant and hotel - Alf and Claire Ellis - have committed to investing in the propetry, and big changes will be happening soon.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Summer Gormet Menu this week, managing director Craig Bancroft said the vision for the next 10 years was that Northcote is “an oasis of food and wine excellence with outstanding hospitality”, adding: “We want people to go away believing they’ve had true Lancashire hospitality.”

He said the first step in the new business set-up is the re-introduction of outside catering in the next four to five weeks. Mr Bancroft said: “It’s something we did a few years ago. We will have a refrigerated van and we’ll go and cater in somebody’s house, or for a corporate event or very small weddings, maybe 20-25 people. We will make sure it’s measured and the numbers are controlled.”

The second phase is the renovation of eight bedrooms in the old house section of Northcote. Mr Bancroft said these would be “completely new in every respect” by November, with full air conditioning. The last time the bedrooms were refurbished was in 2004, and Mr Bancroft said he had been waiting for five years for the work to happen under the previous owner, The Stafford Collection.

This is an artist's impression of how the new pavilion restaurant could look - but alterations will be coming. Image by 3D Reid.

Thirdly, work will start on an extension to the private dining area, known as the Louis Roderer Room. The courtyard will be filled in and the intention is not to increase capacity, “but to enable better use of the room by both the hotel and its guests”. Mr Bancroft said the movement of guests and the changing use of rooms, for instance from dining to disco, would be “slicker”. This work will be carried out after the Obsession food festival - which finishes in early February.

After this, the rest of the bedrooms at Northcote will be carried out, to be completed by summer 2026.

Pavilion restautant, wellness centre and rooms

Alterations will also be sought to the planning permisison granted earlier this year for a new Pavilion restaurant, wellness centre, spa and 10 bedrooms on what is currently garden land. Mr Bancroft said they would be minor and the overall look of the build would not change dramatically. It is hoped that work will start by the end of 2025 and will complete by autumn 2026.

Mr Bancroft said: “In the next three years, Northcote will be a very different place. We will have created a legacy property that is iconic throughout the world of hospitality.”