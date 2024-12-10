A popular music company that attracts the likes of Jess Glynne and former Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt has announced it will be expanding.

Hyndburn-based music event production company iMEP which held its first ever music festival in September at Accrington Golf Club have continued their investment in the borough after taking over the lease of their second new facility in Accrington Town Centre.

Thousands attended the first ever iMEP Music Festival in Accrington in September. | iMEP Music Festival

Exciting plans are underway for the Town Centre building including a boardroom, demonstration room, showroom, a director's balcony and an academy to train future talent in the music event production industry.

iMEP have already invested in the Town Centre in recent months, with brand new digital screens outside the Accrington Arndale, plus another high street shop, which is located directly next to their newest premises.

The expansion also comes on the back of the recent iMEP Music Festival headlined by global star Jess Glynne, which saw thousands attend the event at Accrington Cricket Club's iMEP Arena.

Headliner Jess performed classics such as “Rather Be” and “Hold My Hand” to her adoring fans, which brought the curtain down on a magical night of live music.

The star-studded line-up also featured Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt who performed two incredible DJ sets, Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot and Liverpool-based boy band The Kairos.

Thousands watched Jess Glynne and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt perform at the iMEP Music Festival in Accrington.

iMEP have also invested heavily in local sport, including being announced as stand sponsors of Accrington Stanley's Eric Whalley Family Stand, and also front of shirt sponsors for Accrington Stanley Women.

The latest investment will see iMEP continue their support and investment for Accrington, with exciting plans already underway for more events in 2025.

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: "We are proud to be from Accrington and we are passionate about investing and expanding what we do here in the borough.

"This is our home and we run our international business from Accrington.

"The new facility will allow us to grow as a business and we are looking forward to announcing some exciting new plans in the near future."

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts, added: "Well done to Eddy and iMEP for continuing to support Accrington.

"It is great to see a local business investing in high street property and we are looking forward to more exciting events with iMEP over the next 12 months."

iMEP offer everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production.