Thousands attended the brand new festival organised by iMEP International Music Event Production, at the iMEP Arena, home of Accrington Cricket Club.

Headliner Jess performed classics such as “Rather Be” and “Hold My Hand” to her adoring fans, which brought the curtain down on a magical night of live music.

With the atmosphere in full swing, festival goers got to enjoy a star-studded line-up featuring Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt who performed two incredible DJ sets, Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot and Liverpool-based boy band The Kairos.

Earlier on in the evening, spectators also got to see and party to exciting pop star Robyn Regan, while VIP and priority entry ticket holders got their night started with a fantastic performance from dynamic duo Maurice Mallone and Cassie Mochan.

Eddy O’Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: “The iMEP Music Festival has been a momentous night for Accrington. We work on events around the world, but it has been great to come back home and deliver an event of this magnitude locally.

"We learned a lot from this one and we are looking forward to 2025 plans with Accrington Cricket Club already.”

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

