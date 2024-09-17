Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire is ready to welcome global superstars this Saturday as iMEP Musical Festival gets underway.

The full line-up has been announced for the eagerly anticipated iMEP Music Festival, which takes place in Accrington this Saturday.

Headlined by Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Jess Glynne, limited tickets are remaining for the event and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, starting at just £50. Tickets will be on sale until 7pm on Saturday, September 21.

The action will get underway at 6pm, with priority entry and VIP front of stage ticket holders getting the chance to see dynamic duo, Maurice Mallone and Cassie Mochan, both of who have recently wowed crowds at The Edinburgh Fringe with their fantastic vocals and performance.

At 6:30pm, pop star Robyn Regan will take to the stage, with her unique sound and spectacular pop vocal, which has seen her rise to the top 5 in the iTunes' charts/songwriter chart, as well as performing at some of London's most prestigious venues, including The London Palladium, Her Majesty's Theatre and many more.

Following Robyn will be Liverpool-based boy band, The Kairos, at 7pm. Having recently performed at the Lytham Festival, and as heard on BBC Radio 1 and Radio X, the band are currently embarking on their UK headline tour.

Star of The Pussycat Dolls, Kimberly Wyatt, will then perform the first of two DJ sets (7:30pm and 8:30pm). A pop icon, DJ and Grammy nominated artist, Kimberly has sold 15 million albums and 40 million singles sales worldwide.

Between those sets will see a performance from Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot. His debut album ‘Victory' went to number one in the UK & Ireland charts, and with over 1 billion global streams, Cian is sure to be a big hit on the night.

The voice behind Clean Bandit's "Rather Be", Route 94's "My Love", Rudimental's "These Days" with Macklemore, and the extremely popular "Hold My Hand" as featured on the Jet2 advert, global icon Jess Glynne will then headline the event at 9pm.

The only British female solo artist to have seven no.1 singles on the UK Singles Chart, Jess will perform some of her classics in front of thousands at the iMEP Arena.

Alongside the music, and there will be a number of street food stalls for people to enjoy, ranging from nachos and burritos, to Dutch, Thai and Greek food, plus many more.

There will also be several bars open on the night serving beer, wine and spirits, while for those with a sweet tooth, there will be cakes on offer from Finch Bakery and ice cream from Mrs Dowsons.

With a real festival atmosphere at the iMEP Arena, home of Accrington Cricket Club, there will also be plenty of opportunities to get glitter face painting and hair glitter.

Official parking is also available to secure at the Accrington Arndale, while there will also be a number of car parks open on the night across Accrington, which are just a 10-minute walk from the event.

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: "This is the biggest event that Accrington has ever hosted and we are extremely proud to be bringing this music festival to the town.

"We have got a fantastic range of artists performing on the night including global superstars, and with street food, glitter artists and much more, this will be a fantastic festival experience for everyone to enjoy.

"Tickets are selling extremely fast and we would recommend getting yours now before it's too late."