The creation of 2,800 jobs with a planned new freight rail terminal in Lancashire is at the top of the agenda for Hyndburn’s MP.

#AmazingAccrington business leaders, local schools and education providers came together for a special meeting last week at Oswaldtwistle Mills. During the get together, local MP, Sarah Smith pledged that the planned freight rail terminal in Huncoat is at the very top of her agenda with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who recently announced a £15bn investment in transport projects.

She said that progress has been made with discussions at the top levels, including meeting Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester who is looking for a solution to ease the rail overcrowding in Manchester city centre. Sarah said: "I put it on the agenda with Rachel Reeves because she's got 150 infrastructure projects to sign off in this parliament, and I'm determined that this will be one of them."

Proposals for the former Huncoat Power Station site have been talked about for years, and some infrastructure is already in place. Local business leaders say bringing a freight rail terminal to East Lancashire would tie into levelling up plans, give an economic boost to the region, and create cost, resource and carbon savings for businesses.

The event also discussed the visitor economy, and how it not only strengthens the local economy financially, but also gives people pride in where they live and a sense of place. Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills was pleased to share that they receive 800,000 visitors a year, including 650 coaches, and are a key tourism and visitor destination for everything from shopping to cabaret lunches.

Councillor Scott Brerton was also on hand to talk about strengthening the Economic Development unit at Hyndburn Borough Council, to support businesses and attract new investment. There are match funded grants available from the Council, and free classes to help businesses available on their website.

Nick Pitman said: "It was fantastic to welcome so many key partners to Oswaldtwistle Mills and be part of such a positive conversation about the future of Hyndburn. With 800,000 visitors a year, we're proud to play a major role in the local visitor economy — bringing people to the area, supporting jobs, and showcasing what our community has to offer."

Murray Dawson, Chair of Amazing Accrington, also commented, "It was fantastic to welcome so many key partners to Oswaldtwistle Mills and be part of such a positive conversation about the future of Hyndburn. “It's clear that when business leaders, educators, and local authorities come together, we can drive real progress. From major infrastructure projects to skills development, we're united in making this borough a place to be proud of."