An Accrington takeaway owner has announced why he is no longer taking website orders.

Crazy Pancho's, located at 23 Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, which serves Mexican cuisine will no longer be accepting orders through its website page.

Addressing the issue on the business Facebook page, the owner said in an effort to maintain authentic Mexican food in Lancashire they had reduced their ordering partners.

He said: “Customer update

“In an effort to ensure that I can still bring you the most authentic mexican food in Lancashire please note.”

He added: “Our own website will not be accepting orders as of today we have reduced our ordering partners to Uber Eats Just Eat and Hyndburn Eats.

“Of course you can still call the shop on our mobile or landline. Or come and visit.”

He signed the post off adding ‘Cash is king’.