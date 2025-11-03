Tony Raeburn watched Blackburn Rovers beat the odds to win the Premiership - before embarking on his own underdog story.

The entrepreneur and adopted Lancastrian regularly travelled from his Essex home to Blackburn on business and was there to witness some games in the 1994-95 season when Blackburn Rovers won the Premier League.

Ten years later, Tony led a Buy Out of Blackburn-based Pets Choice and as CEO has propelled the business from an old factory in Gladstone Street, to the largest privately owned pet care manufacturer in the UK. Under his leadership, Pets Choice sales have increased 25 times, turning over more than £250m sales at retail a year.

Pets Choice now employ some 400 people at three manufacturing sites across the UK - with the head office and main manufacturing site based in Blackburn - where the original company has a heritage dating back some 144 years.

While they now export to more than 50 countries, Blackburn remains at the epicentre of Tony’s pet care empire and he launched the first factory outlet - Pet Range - last month in Lower Philips Road.

Tony said: “Blackburn and its people are very close to my heart. I can class myself as an adopted Lancastrian because I’ve been travelling to Blackburn from my Essex home for more than 30 years. I watched matches at Ewood Park during the incredible Premiership winning season in 94/95 and it’s a fantastic town.

“Pets Choice has had a long history in Blackburn, with our original Davies brand dating back to 1881, and I’m incredibly proud that Blackburn remains such an important part of our story - there’s nowhere else I’d open our first store.”

Tony Raeburn - Pets Choice CEO | submit

Like Rovers, Tony’s journey has been a rollercoaster of a ride. Not gaining the A levels grades required and missing out on his first choice university, he jumped on the phone to convince the Head of the Economics department to reconsider and duly gained a place at Warwick University.

These negotiation skills and drive have continued throughout his working life, leaving University and immediately starting his own food brokerage business. Once in control of Pets Choice, he has continued to back himself, taking opportunities and risks, whilst buying its largest competitor, Webbox, which has been followed by a string of other buyouts, including rescuing struggling firms.

Brands you know

Today the company proudly produces a diverse range of products in Blackburn, supplying leading brands such as Webbox, Hownd, Vet’s Kitchen, and Bob Martin - and invests heavily in the community through partnerships with Blackburn Youth Zone and local animal charities.

While Pets Choice continues to grow its online presence, the company’s products are widely available in all major supermarkets and Pet retailers.

Pet Range Outlet Official opening September 2025 | submit

Tony believes their first bricks and mortar venture may pave the way for more factory outlet openings for cat, dog and wildlife lovers. He said: “People still want to visit shops so it's up to businesses to give customers a reason not to buy online. Whether that's price or added value, retailers must think differently to keep pulling people in.

“Opening a factory outlet is a great way to help reduce waste by selling our beloved brands overstocks and reduced Best Before dates to the community at outlet prices. It was always my plan to have a store for food, treats and toys, and visitors should expect to see discounts every time they come.”

2026

Tony’s ambition isn’t showing signs of slowing down as Pets Choice has acquired more land on Lower Philips Road. A new warehouse scheduled for completion in 2026 is already taking shape, with further developments planned across the Pet Range site. The Pet Range store is open four days a week - Wednesday 11am-2pm, Friday 12-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4pm. There is plenty of parking available and - of course - dogs are welcome.