Fylde Coast Cats charity rescues pregnant stray cat and helps deliver six kittens in the nick of time

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 11:25 BST

A pregnant stray cat who was about to give birth was rescued in the nick of time by an animal charity.

Posting on their Facebook page a spokesperson for Fylde Coast Cats said two cats were rescued last week - one with a litter of six and one about to give birth to six.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “What a close call!

“We took in a stray mummy with six three-four week old kittens and her pregnant pal last night.

“Well, time really was of the essence as just a few hours later she's safely delivered six kittens in the early hours!”

They added: “I'm so glad we managed to get this lot in before she gave birth somewhere and before mummy cat moved her kittens away.

“That's 2 mums that will be neutered and returned to the finders who love them dearly, and 12 kittens that won't have to live the feral life and potentially create an entire colony!”

The first mum has three boys and three girls, and the new mummy has five boys and one girl.

