Football legend Ernie Bond is reflecting on his career.

Born in Preston as James Ernest, he was a Manchester United star who helped secure the 1952 League title under Sir Matt Busby.

His remarkable career took him from the pitches of Leyland Motors, via Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium, to the bright lights of Old Trafford – and even a brush with royalty. A resident of Meadow Bank in Bamber Bridge since January 2025, the 95-year-old is delighted to share tales of his sporting journey with fellow residents and colleagues.

Ernie’s tale

Born on May 4, 1929, in Preston’s New Hall Lane area, Ernie grew up attending St Matthews Junior School and Brockholes Secondary School. His childhood was anything but ordinary – his father’s Army service took the family to exotic countries like India and Hong Kong, offering young Ernie a worldly perspective. However, it was back in Preston where his love for sport truly took root.

A natural athlete, he spent 18-months as a Physical Training Instructor in the Army during his National Service, honing the fitness that would later define his career. Ernie’s football story began humbly, playing for Leyland Motors on Waverley Park, where a sharp-eyed scout spotted his talent.

A young Earnie playing for PNE - seated on the far right | NW

This moment launched him into the big leagues, as he signed with Manchester United in 1950 under the legendary Sir Matt Busby. As an outside left, Ernie played a key role in the club’s 1952 League triumph – a career highlight he still cherishes.

He said: “One of the best moments was coming off the field after a game. Someone called me over – ‘Come here, son’ – and it was royalty! They said I was the one making the goals. I’ve never known anything like it!”

After his stint at United, Ernie transferred to Carlisle United in 1952, spending seven years there before a final move to Scotland’s Queen of the South in 1959. A year later, he hung up his boots and returned to his beloved Preston, where he settled with his adored wife, Patricia, who he met while working in a local factory.

Even in retirement, Ernie’s passion for sport never faded as golf and cricket kept him active. Now comfortably settled at Meadow Bank, Ernie remains a football enthusiast, catching games whenever he can.

When asked about the secret to his success, Ernie said: “You don’t give secrets away. My routine for getting ready for a game was nothing special, we’d just talk about previous games and brag about it.”