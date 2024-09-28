If work asked me to come into the office again, I’d say only if I could bring my dog!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We asked the people of Lancashire what their responses would be if their employers asked them to come back into the office full-time…

With many people having taken on hybrid or even full-time home working since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, plenty of employees have grown accustomed to doing their jobs from the comfort of their own homes.

And so we decided to get people’s take on how being asked to head back into the office would make them feel. The answers we received were a mixture of horrified, put-out, and demanding of pay rises...

One responder said she’d only go back into the office if she could bring her dog | Dogs Trust

Here’s what people had to say:

Natalie Dyer: I'd say only if I can bring my dog

Eralc Yelsrud: I'm new to home working, I miss the office and the company

Jo Gardner: Love hybrid working, would hate to work from home full time but love a couple of days a week home working

Joe Hayhurst: I’d feel amused as it won’t happen

Margaret McLaughlin: A bit surprised as I'm retired!

Stephen Johnson: Rather go to work and use their heating, tea and coffee etc than mine

David Hyomes: Absolutely delighted - Work is about colleagues & teamwork - Working from home must be a truly abysmal anti social experience

Lee Holding: I'd say it would be counterproductive. There's parking issues, additional commuting, and today, they'd need to provide facilities to shower and change.

Besides accessing bespoke equipment, I steer well clear.

Annamarie Duddy: Heartbroken and less productive !!!

John Scott: I would look for a new job.

Janna Banks: Like I needed a pay rise

Mark Wyllie: Like finding a new job or demanding a massive pay increase to cover the cost

Jason Fowler: They've asked me to stop working from home, i think they want the forklift back to be honest.

Julia Green: Get back to the office and save money on your heating bill.