A popular Lancashire nightclub has gone on the market.

Nowhere - a lounge bar in Queen Street - calls itself ‘Morecambe’s premier entertainment venue’ and is known for its karaoke nights. The premises were previously known as The Mermaid until 2011.

Now the business and premises is being offered for sale for £425,000 by agent Sidney Phillips Ltd, who describe it as a “development opportunity”, and highlight its proximity to the future Eden Project North.

Nowhere lounge bar, Morecambe | Sidney Phillips/Rightmove

What’s on offer?

The trade area features wood flooring and laminate to the bar area, there’s loose and fixed bench seating and a raised seating area and a capacity for200. There is also a pool table, a darts throw, a DJ booth and a raised stage area. There’s toilets, a staff WC, cellar and basement.

On the first floor is a former function room, prep kitchen and storeroom where are described as “currently undeveloped and in need of refurbishment.”

There’s also owners accomodation, a rear yard, parking fo two cars, and a seating area for 20 people.

Prominent position

The agent states: “Nowhere operates as a late-night venue and is currently trading on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The property is an ideal, mixed-use investment/development opportunity and could be developed further to take advantage of its prominent high street position close to Morecambe's promenade....the creation of Eden Project North on the promenade is expected to increase tourism, create new jobs and boost the local economy.”