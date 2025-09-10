Sweeten Up Morecambe: a new dessert spot delights seaside visitors

If you're strolling along Morecambe's vibrant Marine Road West there's a new spot that's hard to miss and even harder to resist.

Sweeten Up Morecambe located at 61 Marine Road West has quickly become a local favourite, offering a delightful array of sweet treats that capture the essence of seaside indulgence.

At the heart of Sweeten Up's offerings are their signature Whippy swirls - a modern twist on the classic soft-serve ice cream.

These aren't your average cones; they're a symphony of creamy textures and flavours, designed to delight both the eyes and the palate.

Whether you're a fan of traditional vanilla or adventurous enough to try unique toppings, there's a swirl for every taste.

Sweeten Up in Morecambe | Third party

But the fun doesn't stop there. Sweeten Up has introduced the Shrimp Sundae, a playful homage to Morecambe's football team, The Shrimps.

This sundae features a blend of cherry and raspberry sauces, topped with a generous swirl of ice cream creating a dessert that's as delightful as it is distinctive.

Beyond the innovative menu Sweeten Up is committed to creating a community hub. Their presence on the promenade adds to the lively atmosphere, offering a perfect pit stop for families, tourists and locals alike.

The cheerful staff and inviting setup make it an ideal place to relax and enjoy a sweet moment by the sea.

For those planning a visit, Sweeten Up operates daily from 11am to 7pm ensuring that whether you're starting your day with a treat or winding down in the evening, there's always time for a little indulgence.