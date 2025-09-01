Progress for Eden Project Morecambe continued today with the arrival of a digger and machinery to the site marking the start of detailed ground investigation works.

Over the next three weeks, North West-based company The LK Group will conduct work to better understand the site’s ground conditions.

This will help mitigate risks, support planning and inform project development.

Much of the site is reclaimed land, constructed in phases since 1935.

Part of the investigation will include exploring a buried sea wall to determine its depth, as well as identifying any buried obstructions from previous site uses, including the Super Swimming Stadium and the Bubbles leisure complex.

The site investigation work coincides with the first recruitment drive for the project.

Current vacancies include Senior Project Manager, Project Engagement and Communications Manager, Administrator and Finance Officer and Fundraising Officer, with applications closing next week.

The project has seen a number of recent milestones, including the appointment of John Pye as Project Director, the start of work by external design teams including WSP and Grimshaw, as well as the release of imagery showcasing developed design plans.

John said: “Today marks a fantastic moment on the road to delivering Eden Project Morecambe and I’m sure the local community will be as excited as we are to see physical activity beginning to take place.

“Site investigation works such as these are a normal and necessary step for a project of this scale and we look forward to progressing further with making Eden Project Morecambe a reality.

“With these works underway and our recruitment process putting more boots on the ground here, we are actively demonstrating the social and economic benefits this project will bring to the community of Morecambe and the surrounding areas – something that will develop even further in the coming months.”

Eden Project Morecambe will continue the Eden Project’s charitable mission of connecting people to the natural world and celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay.

The development will be located on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex, with the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel as nearby landmarks.

The project has been designed to complement these buildings and the surrounding sightlines across the Bay.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council, and Lancaster University and is scheduled to open in late 2028.

For more information, visit www.edenproject.com/morecambe.