Iceland issues warning to Aldi, Tesco, Lidl and Asda over Christmas item
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taling a leaf (or rather a prawn) out of Aldi’s witty handbook, the chain, which has its headquarters in Flintshire, claimed it had been the victim of ‘copy crustaceans’ since it launched its product in 1991.
In an open letter published on social media platform X the frozen foods giant told them not to include them in any of their impending Christmas ranges.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
It read: “Dear other supermarkets.
“In 1991 we first launched the iconic King Prawn Ring within our stores.
“Let’s be honest it was a shellfishly good idea, but since then we’ve seen more than a few copy-crustaceans crawling out of the pond.
“Aldi, Tesco Lidl Asda, we’re looking at you.
"We are today asking you to remove your pretender King Prawn Rings from sale and to not include them in any of your impending Christmas ranges.
"Doing so will ensure you don't have any action taken against you should our applications be granted.”
They added that over 30 years later they had had enough of their rivals ‘fishy’ behaviour and their lawyers were more than ready to ‘dive’ into legal waters.
Seeing the funny side, Lidl said: “Here was us thinking it was a classic 1970s party dish", while Aldi responded: “Lol our lawyers aren’t scared of nothing”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.