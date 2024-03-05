Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's nothing more I love than venturing to Aldi on a Sunday to see what the middle aisle has in store for me to purchase on a 'I don't need, but want' mentality.

Specialbuys on special occasions also create a flurry of excitement, so you can imagine my happiness at being gifted an Aldi box for Easter.

Marked 'Fragile', I opened the huge brown box to be met with a large assortment of delicacies all nestled in bubble wrap.

A chocolate lover's dream!

Wine, champagne, posh chocolates, mini bunnies, hot cross buns and cute dog shaped Easter eggs were among the many treats to spoil yourself, a loved one or even a friend with.

The supermarket giant was named the cheapest in the UK last month by consumer group Which and it's easy to see why as the adorable chocolate puppies - Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever, which look too cute to eat, are priced at £2.99 each.

For a quirky twist on a traditional Easter egg, there is also chocolate sundaes which comes in a white chocolate flavour and caramel milk chocolate - guaranteed to be a hit with children and adults alike.

If chocolate is not your thing, there is also a bottle of red and a bottle of fizz for the adults to enjoy after the children have ventured into a sugar coma.

Specially Selected Belgian Milk Chocolate and Valencia Orange Marble/Belgian White Chocolate and Scottish Raspberry Easter Egg - £6.99.

Chocolate puppies - £2.99.

Specially Selected Luxury Egg Box - £5.99.

Belgian Blonde Chocolate Office Bunnies - £2.99.

Specially Selected Milk Chocolate Bunny - £1.19.

Dairyfine Bunnies - 0.99p.

Dairyfine Milk Chocolate Bar - 0.99p.

Dairyfine Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Mini Eggs - £1.49.

Moser Roth Crispy Hazelnut Luxury Filled Eggs - £1.99.

Specially Selected Mini Eggs Gift Box - £5.99.

Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Hot Cross Buns - £1.25.Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns - £1.25.

Monsigny Champagne - £14.99.