Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I’ve been a big fan of DJ Jo Whiley’s since the early 90’s, listening to her on BBC Radio 2 and watching her on shows such as Top of the Pops and the White Room, writes reviewer Peter Sims.

But it is not until you get up close with your idols you see how fab they actually are.

We attended Jo Whiley’s 90’s anthems on Saturday - a part of Blackpool Tower May Weekender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day event was a dream for music lovers with BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 80s: The Live Tour with Gary Davies headling on Friday; followed by the chance to dance the night away to Jo Whiley's 90s Anthems, featuring a special guest DJ set by Dave Rowntree from Blur before finally enjoying the soulful sounds of The Brand New Heavies, with special appearances by Norman Jay's Norman Soul and Cut Capers on Sunday.

All the events were held in Blackpool Tower’s very impressive ballroom.

We had access to to the VIP room where indie legend Chris Helme (formerly of the band The Seahorses) was performing an acoustic set.

Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley performing at Blackpool Tower Weekender

He belted out some of The Seahorses classics such as ‘Blinded by the sun’ and ‘You can talk to me’ which was an absolute highlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main gig was in the impressive tower ballroom which left punters in awe. It’s traditional ornate balconies and chandeliers contrasting with the modern stage with its huge screens and lighting gear were a sight to behold.

Jo came on to a rapturous applause and played 90’s banger after banger!

She played indie classics such as Oasis’ ‘Roll with it’, Blur’s ‘Song 2’, The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ and Pulp’s ‘Common People’.

Dance classics such as Gala’s ‘Freed from desire’, Corona’s ‘Rhythm of the night’ and The Source featuring Candi Staton ‘You got the love’ all ensured feet were moving on the dancefloor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can only describ the atmosphere ass electric as the whole crowd danced and sang along.

I met Chris Helme (the singer from The Seahorses) and had a great chat about the fabulous 90's

It was a real trip down memory lane and I loved every minute of it!

But the icing on the cake for me, has got to be when I met Chris Helme (the singer from The Seahorses) later on while watching Jo Whiley.

He was really cool and chatted for about 20 mins about the good old days back in the 90’s!