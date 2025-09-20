I’ve long heard that Astley Park is the jewel in Chorley’s crown, but I’d never been.

That was until a couple of weeks ago, and now I’m wondering why it’s taken me so long to check it out.

In its 108 acres, it has the spectacular 16th century Astley Hall, a modernised coach house which includes a gallery, cafe, walled gardens, sports pitches, a fountain, woodland, and play areas. It hosts many fabulous events, including the annual Chorley Flower Show, outdoor theatre, music events, and in 2021, even welcomed then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the G7 Speakers' Summit.

So, yes, there’s something for any visitor of any age - and that’s recently been reflected in its nomination for the Small Visitor Attraction award at the 2026 Lancashire Tourism Awards.

There’s a few different entrances, but I parked up in the Hall Gate car park (free of charge), and entered through a cute little door in the walled garden. Immediately, the area opens up, with a beautiful landscaped area to your left, a remembrance area infront and courtyard infront.

The first thing that struck me was that this place is immaculate. The walled gardens, with their colourful floral displays, orchards and greenhouses, were just superb, and really said Olde England to me. Very cutesy, and clearly a labour of love for some dedicated gardeners.

We carried on through the garden towards Astley Hall. Now, we didn’t go inside, though we could have paid for a tour, but it wasn’t really my eight-year-old’s cup of tea. I’d said I’d heard that there was a fantastic play area, so that’s where we were heading.

Astley Park is also in the running for a prestigious award | S

Down some steps, past a magnificent fountain (great photo opportunity), over a bridge, and down a long boulevard-style footpath to a brilliant play space. There are actually two distinct areas, for different age groups, but we had a go on both. The six-plus area is wooden, and in a medieval theme with castles and moats and a huge table. There’s also a zip wire, sand, tunnels and a slide. The younger kids area has climbing frames and swings, and a Pets Corner, but that wasn’t open the day we went.

We did see plenty of people on bikes and scooters, making full use of the wide footpath, people running, walking dogs, and taking in the beautiful woodland walks, that lead off the central path. There’s also tennis courts, bowling greens, football pitches, and areas for quiet reflection. And when you’re done being sporty and connecting with nature, why not pop into the cafe for a brew and a piece of cake?

I was really impresed with Astley Park. It’s well-kept, expansive, handsomly pretty, and like I say, there’s something for everyone.