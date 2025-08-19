A popular park, a theatre and a football club have all been announced as 2026 finalists in the annual Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Marketing Lancashire, the county’s Local Visitor Economy Partnership, announced the finalists in 18 categories for the 2026 event, with more announcements in the events and unsung hero award categories to come.

The annual awards celebrate the best of Lancashire tourism covering accommodation, food and drink, cultural, heritage, hospitality businesses and more.

With many Lancashire businesses announced, among them is Astley Hall in Chorley, Burnley Football Club and The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Winter Gardens is in the running for an award. | Historic England

The full list of finalists are as follows:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award*

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Business Events Venue of the Year*

Burnley Football Club

North End Events at Preston North End FC

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year*

Claylands Park, Cabus

Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh

The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

Cultural Venue / Organisation

The Dukes, Lancaster

The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, Lytham

The Whitaker Museum and Gallery, Rawtenstall

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood.

Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne.

HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe.

The Lawrence, Padiham.

Experience of the Year*

Bowland & Bay – Artisan Foodie Adventures, Scorton.

HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe.

Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours.

Family Owned / Run Business

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton.

Elgin Hotel / Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool.

Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham.

sō-lō, Aughton.

Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven.

Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley.

Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa, Clayton-le-Moors.

Ribby Hall Weddings, Wrea Green.

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor.

Large Hotel of the Year

Barton Manor Hotel & Spa, Barton.

Big Blue Hotel, Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool.

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley.

Holiday Inn Blackpool.

Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool.

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Ormskirk.

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale.

Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool.

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool.

Showtown Blackpool.

New Tourism Business of the Year

Go Ape Blackburn.

Park Hall Hotel and Spa, Charnock Richard.

The Bath Morecambe.

Pub of the Year

Assheton Arms, Downham.

Britannia Tap & Grill, Oswaldtwistle.

The Black Bull, Old Langho.

The Royal Dyche, Burnley.

Regenerative Tourism Award

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington.

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth.

Self Catering Accommodation

Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne.

Cuthbert Hill Farm, Chipping.

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn.

Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year

Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn.

The Lawrence, Padiham.

The Royal at Heysham – Part of Thwaites.

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Astley Hall Museum, Coach House and Park, Chorley.

Cedar Farm, Mawdesley.

Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe.

The Hole in Wand, Blackpool.

Taste of Lancashire Award

Bertram's Restaurant, Burnley.

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington.

Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn.

Lakeside Kitchen, Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton.

The White Bull at Oswaldtwistle.

Wedding Venue of the Year

Beeston Manor, Hoghton.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Samlesbury.

The Glass House, Staining.

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth.

Wennington Hall, Wennington.

The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 showcased the vibrant tourism industry across 27 categories | Paul Heyes

The finalists will progress through a number of stages including mystery shopping, announced visits and interviews with the independent Lancashire Tourism Award 2026 judges.

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director of Marketing Lancashire said: “Today’s finalists showcase the best in class in Lancashire.

“The applications have undergone a rigorous shortlisting process which is mapped against nationally set criteria, and we hope that they will be delighted to hear that they have earned a spot in the county’s most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards.”

Astley Park is also in the running for a prestigious award | S

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, added: “It’s wonderful to see the recognition of Astley Hall, Coach House and Park in the Lancashire Tourism Awards alongside a host of fantastic Lancashire businesses.”

The awards ceremony will take place in February 2026. Winners of several categories, including the Small Visitor Attraction award, will then have the chance to represent the county at the Visit England Awards for Excellence.